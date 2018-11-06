LOS ANGELES (AP) — A nonpartisan, good-government group reports it has received nearly 800 calls from California voters experiencing problems at the polls Tuesday.

California Common Cause said the call volume is higher than in previous midterm elections and could reflect high voter turnout.

Callers reported the polling place at Mark Twain Middle School in Los Angeles had no voter rolls at 11 a.m. and voters could not cast ballots until 11:30 a.m. Voters at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles were asked to fill out paper ballots because it had no voting machines until 10 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder and County Clerk did not immediately return a request for comment.

People experiencing problems voting can call the 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection hotline.

