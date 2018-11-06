BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Two abandoned homes and two recreational vehicles were destroyed Tuesday in a two-alarm fire that spread quickly before firefighters were able to gain control, officials said.

The fire in the 300 block of Pullman Avenue was reported at 11:56 a.m. and was under control by 12:33 p.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but at least one person living in one of the RVs was displaced.

When fire crews arrived, the two houses were on fire, as well as the two RVs parked between them. One of the homes had burned before, and the other was reportedly abandoned, Hill said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.