Filed Under:Fire, Homes, Pittsburg, RV's

BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Two abandoned homes and two recreational vehicles were destroyed Tuesday in a two-alarm fire that spread quickly before firefighters were able to gain control, officials said.

The fire in the 300 block of Pullman Avenue was reported at 11:56 a.m. and was under control by 12:33 p.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but at least one person living in one of the RVs was displaced.

When fire crews arrived, the two houses were on fire, as well as the two RVs parked between them. One of the homes had burned before, and the other was reportedly abandoned, Hill said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s