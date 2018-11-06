(L-R) Jordan, Clementina and Jolana Davis, and Alana and Josiah Macadaan disappeared from their foster care home in Stockton on November 3, 2018. (Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON (CBS Sacramento) – The search continues for five siblings who ran away from their temporary foster home over the weekend and haven’t been seen for days.

Stockton police say Jordan, Celementina and Jolana Davis and their older siblings Alana and Josiah Macadaan have been missing since Saturday.

Tuesday, police revealed that the children were placed in the Stockton foster home by Contra Costa County Child Protective Services. Police believe the children could be heading back to the Bay Area.

Officials say the children took most of their belongings with them.

After all leads grew cold over the weekend, Stockton police posted fliers.

“We also spoke to a couple relatives and some friends just trying to figure out exactly where they would go, but so far we have no luck,” said Ofc. Joe Silva.

Police don’t believe the children are in imminent danger, but due their age they are considered at-risk.

If you recognize those kids and know where they may be, contact Stockton police.