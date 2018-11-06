OAKLAND (CBS SF) – As of late Tuesday night, Oakland’s mayor Libby Schaaf wasn’t claiming victory, but she held a considerable lead over her opponents.

The mood at the Libby for Mayor campaign headquarters was definitely that of an election night victory party.

Schaaf said she took no vote for granted during her campaign and early numbers showed her with a dominant lead over her opponents.

She said the numbers reflect her commitment to this city.

“Oakland has not had a two term mayor for 16 years and so to give the city some stability I think would be a wonderful vote of confidence from Oakland voters,” said Schaaf.

She said should she win, she’ll spend her first few hours of her second term tackling Oakland’s homeless and illegal dumping problems.

All day Tuesday, campaign workers for incumbent mayor spent the day hitting the streets, making calls, waving signs and urging people to get out and vote.

Schaaf was long considered the favorite. Her signs were emblazoned with the words “Oakland Tough” alluding to her willingness to take on thorny issues like homelessness and immigration.

She went head-to-head with President Donald Trump publicly and repeatedly.

Schaaf had high-profile endorsements from Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein but her campaign says despite that momentum, they’re not getting ahead of themselves.

“We don’t take anything for granted and that has been our demeanor as a campaign and that has been the mayor’s demeanor as well,” said campaign manager Miles Gordon.

Schaaf was up against nine challengers. Two have made waves in this race including outspoken activist and radio host Cat Brooks and civil rights attorney Pamela Price.

Both candidates have cast themselves as the more progressive choice.

As of late Tuesday night with only 17 percent of precincts reporting, Brooks had 16 percent, Price had 11 percent, and Schaaf had 65 percent.