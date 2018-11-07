CAMPAIGN 2018:Bay Area, California Election Results
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice July 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has submitted his resignation in a letter to President Donald Trump Wednesday, a day after the midterm elections.

In his letter, Sessions told Trump he was resigning at the President’s request.

Trump announced via Twitter that Sessions’ Chief of Staff, Matthew Whitaker, would replace Sessions as the head of the Justice Department.

FULL STORY ON ON CBSNEWS.COM

 

