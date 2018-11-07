MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A young woman crossing a Mountain View street was fatally struck by a Google bus Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded at 6:45 p.m. to the pedestrian collision at Charleston Road and Huff Avenue and started CPR on the woman who was lying in the road.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman, who was in her 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the bus stayed at the intersection and cooperated with investigators. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to get in touch with Officer Kevin Solomon at kevin.solomon@mountainview.gov.