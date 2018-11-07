( CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company is alerting some 70,000 customers in nine Northern California counties about possible early Thursday morning power outages on amid a red flag warning for the region.

PG&E said it could initiate a Public Safety Power Shutoff because of strong winds, low humidity levels, critically dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations.

“We are trying to send our customers as much notification as possible,” said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Santana. “We’re sending out emails, automated calls and texts last night, giving 24 hours notice of the extreme weather that’s coming through the area.”

The utility said the following communities may lose power:

Butte County (including Berry Creek, Chico, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise)

Lake County (including Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Middletown)

Napa County (including Angwin, Pope Valley, St. Helena)

Nevada County (including Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan)

Placer County (including Colfax, Foresthill, Alta)

Plumas County (including La Porte)

Sierra County (including Downieville, Sierra City)

Sonoma County (only portions of unincorporated northeast Sonoma County)

Yuba County (including Brownsville, Dobbins, Camptonville)

Last month, PG&E shut off power in parts of six counties during similar high fire danger conditions, affecting nearly 42,000 customers.

Once the power is cut to some 3,100 miles of lines, it all has to be checked out before it can be turned back on – which takes time. The utility was criticized last month after some areas experienced nearly 20 hours of outage, but PG&E says it’s a lot easier to turn things off then to turn them back on.

“Yes, that’s what we want our customers to know, this is a process, and we’re working as quickly as possible to restore power,” said Santana. “The decision [to turn off power] is not an easy decision to make, it’s not something we take lightly.”

The company’s meteorologists will continue to monitor the weather conditions starting Wednesday night and all throughout Thursday. As additional weather reports become available, PG&E will make further decisions about which areas will lose power.

Customers can learn whether their home or business is in or near a high fire-threat area by reviewing the California Public Utilities Commission’s High Fire-Threat District map.

They can also visit pge.com/wildfiresafety to determine whether their home or business is served by an electric line that may be turned off for safety.