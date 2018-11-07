CAMPAIGN 2018:Bay Area, California Election Results
A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls away from the Rockridge station on August 2, 2013 in Oakland, California. San Francisco Bay Area commuters are bracing for the possibility of a BART strike as a 30-day contract extension is set to expire on August 4 at midnight. Unions representing BART workers announced a 72-hour notice of intent to strike yesterday as BART management and union officials continue to negotiate a new contract. An estimated 400,000 people ride BART each day. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART was experiencing major delays between the MacArthur and Rockridge stations in Oakland due to police activity.

At around 3:30 p.m., both stations were closed Wednesday following the discovery of a suspicious item found at the Rockridge station, BART officials said.

Spokeswoman Alicia Trost said a passenger reported a suspicious item on a train and that BART police were on the scene investigating.

Both stations reopened around 4 p.m. There was no immediate word on what the suspicious item was.

 

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

