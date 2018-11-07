CAMPAIGN 2018:Bay Area, California Election Results
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Democratic Party, Democrats, House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump says Democrat Nancy Pelosi “deserves” to be the next House speaker.

Democrats won back control of the chamber in Tuesday’s election and Pelosi would be in line to be elected speaker. The California Democrat was the nation’s first female speaker from 2007-2011. But a number of House Democratic candidates have said they won’t support her for the top role.

Trump said Wednesday that “if they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”

House Democrats meet later this month to elect party leaders and Pelosi is expected to win most of those votes. But being elected speaker in January requires a majority of House votes.

Pelosi has been up front about not wanting to pursue impeaching Trump.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s