Smoky skies over the Bay Area, November 8, 2018. (CBS)

(CBS SF) — Smoke from a wildfire in Butte County has moved over the Bay Area Thursday, prompting an alert by air quality authorities.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) released an advisory Thursday on local air quality impacted by the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The fire near Chico has burned at least 8,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon and prompted mass evacuations.

BAAQMD said while most of the smoke was expected to remain aloft the public would likely see and smell smoke from the quickly-expanding fire. Those susceptible to elevated pollution levels were urged to take precautions to avoid exposure.

Santa Rosa police said the department and Napa County’s fire dispatch center have been inundated with calls about the smoke.

 

