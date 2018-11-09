PARADISE (CBS SF) — Families across California and the country got help from actor James Woods as they searched desperately for relatives missing in the devastating Camp Fire.

The Emmy-Award winning and Oscar-nominated actor turned his official Twitter page — @RealJamesWoods — into a site where relatives could post pleas for any word on their lost loved ones.

“To all my wonderful followers,” Woods posted. “I want to thank you for your extraordinary efforts tonight connecting people with lost loved ones in the terrible #CampFire. Your thousands of retweets of invaluable information literally saved lives. God bless you all.”

Heart-wrenching pleas filled Woods site.

“We are looking for my uncle Terry Higgins who should have evacuated from Magalia and hasn’t been heard from since 9:30am. He has no cell phone and two dogs with him” — posted @macandcheese884.

Andrew Shackelford was looking for a couple who lived her the Feather River Hospital which was destroyed in the blaze.

“Missing: Lupe Arguello & Jim Van Horn,” he posted. “Lived near Feather River Hospital on Woodglen Drive. No word from them before/after evacuation. Lupe is 83 and on hospice care, Jim is 75. Contact myself via Twitter or text 559-382-3273”

Lana Affonzo posted.

“@RealJamesWoods #CampFireJamesWoods missing Jerald & Sandra Powell. Elderly couple in paradise, noone has heard from them. Sandra’s sister and family got out but haven’t heard from them and are very worried. Any help would be amazing.”

Bay Area resident Lorrie Ballard was searching for her parents.

“HELP track down parents!!! They should’ve evacuated from Racine Cir MagaliaCalFire map. Last talked at 10:00am & they didn’t think they needed to evacuate. Phones go strait to vm.We told them to come to Bay Area and let us know the second they evacuate”

HELP track down parents!!! They should’ve evacuated from Racine Cir MagaliaCalFire map. Last talked at 10:00am & they didn’t think they needed to evacuate. Phones go strait to vm.We told them to come to Bay Area and let us know the second they evacuate #CampFire #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/jRsfsqYA5C — Lorrie Ballard (@lorrie_ballard) November 9, 2018

And postings continued.

Looking for my mother and her husband, Paul and Kathleen Temple, from Magalia. Assume they evacuated, but have heard nothing from them all day. They are not tech savvy. If you see them, please let me know. #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/0fbXLdmKq7 — Ginny Yttrup (@GinnyYttrup) November 9, 2018

This is a picture of my father, that is missing, along with his wife. Richard Wayne Wilson and Suzanne Wilson. He is in stage 4 cancer, she is mostly bedridden. I cannot reach him. Please tell me if he is seen anywhere. My previous tweet did not have a photo. #CampFireJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/Igr0cLO1gJ — DJ (@DJ15252675) November 9, 2018

Please help us find our dad. Lives on Skyway in Magalia. Last spoke to him at 10am and was fueling up to evacuate. #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods @ButteSheriff @CALFIRE_ButteCo pic.twitter.com/FvRzkSp1Mt — Kat Baumgartner (@katiabaumbaum) November 9, 2018

But there were also postings of loved ones found.

My father-in-law transported several people from Feather Canyon Retirement Residents in Paradise, CA. These two ladies have yet to make contact with relatives. They are safe in Durham. Please reach out to me if you know who these women are. #CampFire #Paradise @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/29NDDOdZrw — Linda Tambunan (@Lin_LeT) November 9, 2018

The best news ! Sam has been located in Oroville just now ! Thank to everyone for all the shares ❤️ https://t.co/9IAi1lVhtu — Dragon Lady (@omathomson) November 9, 2018

At a Thursday night news conference, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said his office had been able to whittle down their list of calls for welfare checks to 400.

He said his deputies would work through the night to get in touch with as many of those people as possible. While there have been report of injuries and deaths, authorities as of early Friday had not released any officials estimates.