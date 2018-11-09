PARADISE (CBS/AP) — A fast-moving wildfire that ravaged the Butte County town of Paradise edged closer to Chico early Friday morning, triggering additional evacuations.

The encroaching Camp Fire had already led to evacuation warnings for parts of Chico Thursday evening. By 12:20 a.m., the Chico Fire Department had issued evacuation orders for area along the eastern side of the town.

Current map of evacuation zones in the City of Chico. Firefighters continue to actively engage the fire in order to protect life and property. Chico PD has alerted residents in the affective areas. #CampFire #ChicoFD pic.twitter.com/RdXQjcTf5e — Chico Fire Department (@ChicoFD) November 9, 2018

The Butte County Sheriff issued more evacuation orders from the fire shortly after 1 a.m.

EVACUATION UPDATE: The evacuation warning issued for Upper Magalia has been changed to an Order. This Evacuation Order includes Humbug, Lovelock, Powellton, Stirling, and North Coutelenc. #ButteSheriff #CampFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 9, 2018

Earlier Thursday, the ferocious Camp Fire sent residents racing to escape on roads that turned into tunnels of fire as thick smoke darkened the daytime sky, wiping out what a Cal Fire official said was a couple thousand structures.

“Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it’s that kind of devastation,” said Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean late Thursday. “The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out.”

“We were surrounded by fire, we were driving through fire on each side of the road,” said police officer Mark Bass, who lives in the hard-hit town of Paradise and works in neighboring Chico. He evacuated his family and then returned to the fire to help rescue several disabled residents, including a man trying to carry his bedridden wife to safety. “It was just a wall of fire on each side of us, and we could hardly see the road in front of us.”

Harrowing tales of escape and heroic rescues emerged from Paradise, where the entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate. Witnesses reported seeing homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement home up in flames.

The fire was reported shortly after daybreak in a rural area. By nightfall, it had consumed more than 28 square miles and firefighters had no containment on the blaze, McLean said.

In the midst of the chaos, officials said they could not provide figures on the number of wounded but County Cal Fire Chief Darren Read said at a news conference that at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured.

“It’s a very dangerous and very serious situation,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “We’re working very hard to get people out. The message I want to get out is: If you can evacuate, you need to evacuate.” Several evacuation centers were set up in nearby towns.

Residents described fleeing their homes and then getting stuck on gridlocked roads as flames approached, sparking explosions and toppling utility poles.

“Things started exploding,” said resident Gina Oviedo. “People started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

Many abandoned their cars on the side of the road, fleeing on foot. Cars and trucks, some with trailers attached, were left on the roadside as evacuees ran for their lives, said Bass, the police officer. “They were abandoned because traffic was so bad, backed up for hours.”

Thick gray smoke and ash filled the sky above Paradise and could be seen from miles away.

“It was absolutely dark,” said resident Mike Molloy, who said he made a split decision based on the wind to leave Thursday morning, packing only the minimum and joining a sea of other vehicles.

At the hospital in Paradise, more than 60 patients were evacuated to other facilities, some buildings caught fire and were damaged, but the main facility, Adventist Health Feather River Hospital, was not, spokeswoman Jill Kinney said.

Some of the patients were initially turned around during their evacuation because of gridlocked traffic and later airlifted to other hospitals, along with some staff, Kinney said.

Four hospital employees were briefly trapped in the basement and rescued by California Highway Patrol officers, Kinney said.

Concerned friends and family posted frantic messages on Twitter and other sites saying they were looking for loved ones, particularly seniors who lived at retirement homes or alone.

Chico police officer John Barker and his partner evacuated several seniors from an apartment complex.

“Most of them were immobile with walkers, or spouses that were bed-ridden, so we were trying to get additional units to come and try and help us, just taking as many as we could,” he said, describing the community as having “a lot of elderly, a lot of immobile people, some low-income with no vehicles.”

Kelly Lee called shelters looking for her husband’s 93-year-old grandmother, Dorothy Herrera, who was last heard from on Thursday morning. Herrera, who lives in Paradise with her 88-year-old husband Lou Herrera, left a frantic voicemail at around 9:30 a.m. saying they needed to get out.

“We never heard from them again,” Lee said. “We’re worried sick … They do have a car, but they both are older and can be confused at times.”

Acting California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the area and requested a federal emergency declaration, saying that high winds and dry brush presented ongoing danger.

Fire officials said the flames were fueled by winds, low humidity, dry air and severely parched brush and ground from months without rain.

Officials were sending as many firefighters as they could, Cal Fire spokesman Rick Carhart said.

“Every engine that we could put on the fire is on the fire right now and more are coming,” he said. “There are dozens of strike teams that we’re bringing in from all parts of the state.”

The blaze erupted as windy weather swept the state, creating extreme fire danger. A wind-whipped fire north of Los Angeles in Ventura County burned up to 15 square miles and at least one home in a matter of hours. It threatened thousands of homes and prompted evacuations of a mobile home park, a state university campus and some neighborhoods. A nearby blaze was smaller at about 2 square miles but moving quickly.

Just before 12 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s office announced that an evacuation order was issued for the area of Highway 70 from Concow South including all of Yankee Hill.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Caltrans announced that both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 were closed from Highway 32 to Highway 149. The offramps at East 20th Street are also closed.

According to Cal Fire, the Camp Fire broke out near Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near the town of Paradise around 6:30 a.m.

I was standing outside looking at the smoke in the sky with the #campfire near my office and this fell out of the sky. pic.twitter.com/ZQME56awS7 — Scarlett (@nkaylynn) November 8, 2018

Smoke drifted across the Sacramento Valley and into the Bay Area, more than 100 miles away. The smoke prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory through Friday.

Late Thursday night, the smoke choking the Bay Area seemed to worsen as the air quality deteriorated in both Oakland and San Francisco.

Shary Bernacett says she and her husband tried to get people to leave the mobile home park they manage in Paradise, with just minutes to evacuate as a wildfire approached the east side of town.

Bernacett said she and her husband “knocked on doors, yelled and screamed” to alert as many of the residents of 53 mobile homes and recreational vehicles as possible to leave the area Thursday morning as authorities ordered the area evacuated.

She and her husband grabbed their dog, jumped in their pickup truck and drove through 12-foot high flames before getting to safety on Highway 99.

The Chico Enterprise-Record reported that a retirement home and Ponderosa Elementary School were also evacuated.

Evacuated hospital patients were taken to hospitals throughout the region.

All classes at Butte Community College were canceled for the day but campus officials said the school was being used as a staging area for fire personnel and the college was not facing a wildfire threat.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for fire dangers in many areas of the state, including the Bay Area, saying low humidity and strong winds were expected to continue through Friday evening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

