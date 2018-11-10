BREAKING:Latest On Camp Fire Burning In Butte County
Filed Under:Contra Costa County, Crockett, Earthquake, USGS

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck shortly before noon Saturday near the Contra Costa County town of Crockett, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered about 1 mile north of Crockett at a depth of roughly 6 miles.

It was followed a few minutes later by an aftershock with a magnitude of 2.7.

