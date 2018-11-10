CHICO (CBS SF) — The heart-wrenching search for the dead and missing in Northern California’s devastating Camp Fire continued Saturday as thousands of firefighters from across the region battled to gain a foothold on the massive firestorm.

At least nine people have died in the blaze which erupted Thursday and was quickly whipped by strong winds into a raging inferno. Many more were missing amid the ruins of the town of Paradise as searchers began to shift through debris and social media was flooded by pleas growing more desperate by the hour from relatives searching for any word on their loved ones.

As of late Friday night, the blaze had grown to 90,000 acres, leaving in its wake catastrophic damage to communities with thousands of homes and buildings destroyed in what has become the state’s most destructive fire in at least a century.

Cal Fire said the firestorm has destroyed at least 6,713 structures; of those 6,453 are homes.

In an early morning posting on Twitter, President Donald Trump blamed the state’s forestry officials for the blaze.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the San Francisco-based utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric finds itself the focus of the early stages of an investigation into a cause for the blaze.

PG&E officials said the utility experienced problem on transmission line minutes before the massive Butte County wildfire erupted.

An electric safety incident was reported by PG&E at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday near Pulga Road in Butte County, near where the Camp Fire started.

In the summary of the incident, it states , PG&E experienced an outage on the Caribou-Palermo 115 kV transmission line in Butte County.

In the devastated neighborhoods in Paradise, residents and officials wrestled with the near total destruction.

Overnight two men were detained on suspicious of looting. Authorities said both men were wearing clothing similar to apparel worn by U.S. Forest Service employees. Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea has promised looters would face harsh prosecution.

Amid the ruins, retired Chico firefighter Dan McCard stood, trying to comprehend the worst fire damage he has ever seen.

He had waged his own personal battle with the flames, saving his girlfriend’s home and that of a couple neighbors.

“High winds, a lot of fire,” he said of the terrifying scene on Thursday as the inferno roared through the town of some 26,000. “I was doing good until I ran out of water – saved a couple of houses. Once the water ran out, it just didn’t go so well.”

“I’ve seen a lot of fire, but this is the worst Ive ever seen,” he continued. “The winds were so high. It was incredible. It was like hurricane force winds all night long.”

Paradise resident Patrick Knuthson wasn’t as lucky. His neighborhood was ravaged by the wall of flames.

“Down my street, there’s probably, if I had to guess, 22 houses and there’s two that are left,” he said. “And the fire burned from one house, to the next house, to the next house until they were pretty much all gone.”

As he stood with his dog, some of the debris was still smoldering.

“Things are still burning like the inside of that truck’s got bee boxes in it,” he said. “My uncle does bees. Those will sit there and burn for a while inside that truck. But, yeah, definitely devastating.”

And then he recalled the once bucolic lifestyle enjoyed by the local residents.

“It was beautiful, with lots of trees,” he said. “We used to have four seasons, you’d get all the seasons here. So you’d get the spring, the fall, the winter. We used to get snow every January when I was a kid. We just don’t get as much as we used to. But it’s beautiful here.”

Indeed Friday was supposed to be filled with high school bands, cheerleaders and prep gridiron heroes. The heavy-favored Paradise High Bobcats were set to take on Red Bluff in a high school football playoff game.

But that game was cancelled.

“It was an extremely difficult and emotional decision, but Paradise has decided it is best not to continue with their season,” North Coast athletic officials announced.

The fire also dimmed Friday Night Lights as far away as the San Francisco Bay Area. A plume of smoke and ash has created difficult breathing conditions forcing high school football officials to rescheduled several games from Friday night to Monday night.