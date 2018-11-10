SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Six separate vegetation fires in Golden Park Friday and Saturday morning are being investigated as possible arson, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

In a period of 24 hours, crews extinguished six fires that ranged in size from a few hundred square feet to an acre, according to SFFD spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter. All the fires were in the western portion of the park near the Polo Field and Casting Pond.

No structures were damaged and there were no injuries reported, Lt. Baxter said.

Anyone with information related to the fires should call (415) 920-2933 or e-mail firepio@sfgov.org.

RELATED: Crews Control 2-Alarm Fire In San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park