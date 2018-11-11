CHICO (CBS SF) — The massive Camp Fire has left a path of destruction in its wake through the devastated community of Paradise. There are many ways to help victims of the wildfire, whether it be monetary, material, volunteering or providing shelter.

Interested parties can make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also click the link below for information on volunteering.

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) on Friday announced the establishment of the NorCal Disaster Relief Fund to aid victims of the Camp Fire. To make a donation, text BUTTEFIRE to 91999 or click the link below.

The Salvation Army has its own hotline number 1-800-SAL-ARMY. If you call, you can designate your donation to Camp Fire aid.

Thank you for considering helping those in dire need and for being a part of the region’s recovery.

Airbnb – Open Homes Program

American Red Cross Volunteer Info

Northern California United Way to volunteer or donate

North Valley Community Foundation Fire Relief Fund