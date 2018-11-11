CHICO (CBS SF) — Strong winds whistled through Butte County early Sunday, whipping new life into the deadly and destructive Camp Fire and elevating fears among Oroville residents that they may be the next to flee the fiery onslaught.

Cal Fire warned Oroville residents late Saturday night to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

“There currently is no imminent treat to the residents in the city of Oroville,” the Cal Fire alert said. “However, weather forecast are predicting another 1-2 days of strong north/northwesterly winds which has the potential to create explosive fire behavior similar to the conditions that occurred on Thursday.”

Along the fire lines, crews were preparing for a tough go.

“So we’re expecting big winds tonight,” Todd Horton, of Cal Fire’s Tehama-Glenn Unit, told KPIX 5. “We’re trying to get ahead of it, and we’re going to put everything out that we can (before they arrive).”

Horton and the thousands of other firefighters along the line were able to take advantage of calming winds to slow the advance of the fire on Saturday. It grew by only 5,000 acres to 105,000 acres — 164 square miles, twice the size of Oakland — during the day. Clearing skies over some the fire-stricken area also allowed air tankers to safely dump loads of much needed fire retardant.

Containment improved to 20 percent by Saturday night.

Horton said it was the small battles that will make the difference in taming the fiery beast.

“They (large wildfires) don’t go out till the little battles get taken care of,” he said.

Steve Kaufmann, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said it fire fight has cost at least $8.1 million so far. It has destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, nearly all of them homes.

Away from the fire lines, Saturday was a day filled with searching, recovery and elevated anxiety over the fate of those missing along the destructive path the firestorm has left in communities reduced to debris and wreckage from Paradise to Concow.

The death toll soared to 23 after search crews recovered 14 more remains from burned out cars and homes. 10 additional victims were found in Paradise, according to the Butte County Sheriff, seven in burned out homes and three overwhelmed as they attempted to flee on foot.

The Camp Fire’s deadly wall of flames also overwhelmed the small community of Concow — population 700 — where search teams found two victims inside burned out cars and another two inside a burned out home.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said in some cases investigators have only been able to recover bones and bone fragments. DNA would be used to positively identify the remains. He asked family members of the missing to submit DNA samples that could be compared with remains that are recovered.

At least 110 people remain missing, Honea said, adding they would be the focus of searches among the ruins and in shelters over the next few days.

An additional search team was slated to join the effort on Sunday and an anthropology team from California State University, Chico was also assisting.

“This weighs heavy on all of us,” Honea said. “Myself and especially those staff members who are out there doing what is important work but certainly difficult work.”

Among the families of those missing, the wait for word has been agonizing. Complicating the search is the loss of cell service in much of the fire area and pockets of evacuees all over the county in makeshift camps.

Marty and Gayle Smith were sleeping in their car alongside De Sabla Lake above fire-ravage Magalia.

“I know people have been worried. We didn’t have any way to get through to them,” Marty Smith. “We got fire on all sides of us. We can go into the lake and the dam is made of rock so we are going to use that to our advantage.”

Smith’s brother had been searching the evacuation shelters for them all day Friday and Saturday morning until he got word they survived.

Crystal Harmon’s family is also hoping, praying and searching for the missing youngster. Her parents went to pick up their youngest child from school while a family friend was picking up Crystal but they never reunited.

The Harmons say they’ve checked all the local shelters but there’s still no sign of her.

“Really wish you went home, but we’re really worried about you so please come back soon,” said her sister, Gracie Harmon.

While they say their home is destroyed the Harmon’s say they won’t stop looking until they find Crystal.

For other survivors, emotions fluctuated between the joy of survival to the realization that they have lost their homes and all their belongings.

David Alves lost his home in Paradise.

“There’s people running out of their cars and fire so close, I wasn’t going to go to it,” Alves recalled while speaking to KPIX 5 on Saturday. “I got out of there with my life and I feel thankful. Mainly, it’s my kids. I lost everything – but things can be replaced. Kids can’t.”

Alves was living in a large trailer that he had stashed at his ex-wife’s home after watching the Carr Fire devastate Redding earlier this year. He wanted to make sure he had an escape plan.

Now, he was hitching up the trailer and heading out of Butte County.

“I’m probably gonna go south where there’s no smoke because my lungs,” he said. “My son has asthma, so I gotta get him outta here.”

He won’t ever be heading back to Paradise.

“It’s terrible,” he said. “I feel sorry for the people that lost their lives.”