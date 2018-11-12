BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A recreational vehicle exploded into a massive fireball in front of a fraternity house near the University of California campus late Sunday night, authorities said.

Berkeley Police Department Sgt. David Marble said 911 calls came in around 10:23 p.m. of a vehicle fire near Channing Way and Piedmont Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found an RV that had been used by a group of students to travel to Saturday’s USC-Cal game in Los Angeles fully engulfed in flames. They were able to put the blaze out in about 25 minutes, but the vehicle was a complete loss.

There were no injuries or damage done to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house. A large tree in front of the house was severely burned in the blaze.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.