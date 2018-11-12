SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the second time in a week, Northern California high school football officials have had to delay playoff games because of the layer of smoke from the Camp Fire draped over the Bay Area.

“Due to continued poor air quality across the Bay Area and surrounding counties, the North Coast Section must once again postpone numerous games that were re-scheduled for Monday based on existing and project AQI (air quality index) data,” NCS officials said in the release.

At the time of the decision, the Concord/Clayton area had an unhealthy reading of 180, Vallejo 162, San Rafael 160, San Leandro 167, San Carlos 171, Santa Rosa 156 and San Francisco 165.

The National Football League was also monitoring the air quality to make sure it stayed with an acceptable level for Monday night’s San Francisco 49ers-New York Giants game in Santa Clara.

If the air quality levels top a 200 AQI reading the game will be cancelled.

Here are the games that will now be played on Saturday.

Liberty vs. Clayton Valley Charter

San Ramon Valley vs. Monte Vista

California vs. San Leandro

Freedom vs. Amador Valley

Rancho Cotate vs. American Canyon

Granada vs. Marin Catholic

Bishop O’Dowd vs. Benicia

Campolindo vs. Ukiah

Cardinal Newman vs. Encinal

El Cerrito vs. Miramonte

Las Lomas vs. Terra Linda

Moreau Catholic vs. St Patrick-St. Vincent

San Marin vs. St. Bernard’s Academy

JF Kennedy vs. Fortuna

Salesian vs. St. Helena

Stellar Prep vs. Berean Christian

Branson vs. Tomales

Conference officials said two games would be played.