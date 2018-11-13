A line of burned out abandoned cars sit on the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of Bay Area lawyers filed a lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court against PG&E on behalf of several victims of the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County which has killed 48 people.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of attorneys collectively known as Corey Danko Gibbs, alleges that PG&E was negligent in failing to maintain its infrastructure and properly inspect and manage its power lines.

The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount to cover a variety of losses, including lost homes, properties and personal belongings, as well as evacuation and temporary housing costs, emotional trauma and loss of income.

The Camp Fire – the state deadliest wildfire ever – began last Thursday near the town of Chico and has already burned 130,000 acres in the area, consuming several communities and destroying a total of 7,600 single-family homes, according to Cal Fire officials. While the fire is 35 percent contained, a cause has not been determined.

CAMP FIRE FULL COVERAGE:

The suit alleges the blaze broke out when a high voltage transmission line failed and ignited vegetation.

Plaintiff’s attorney Mike Danko said although a cause hasn’t been determined, “this time we have pretty good evidence” that PG&E is responsible. PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.