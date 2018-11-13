OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors suspended Draymond Green for Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks after a heated locker room exchange with teammate Kevin Durant following an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team took the action for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The Draymond Green one game team suspension will cost the forward $120,480. This is a team issued suspension and the Warriors will not receive a luxury tax credit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 13, 2018

Golden State had rallied Tuesday night, outscoring Los Angeles 11-0 in the final five minutes to tie the contest at 106-106. With the final seconds ticking down, Green attempt to dribble through traffic only to lose the ball and fail to get a shot off as time expired.

Emotions boiled over on the bench between Green and Durant before the overtime session began with injured center DeMarcus Cousins acting as a peace keeper.

The Warriors rally fell short in overtime as two turnovers in the final minute led to a 121-116 Clippers win.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reported that the heated emotions carried over to the locker room after the game as teammates reportedly loudly confronted Green for his decision-making on the final play of regulation.

Green, reportedly, exchanged heated words with Durant about his future free agency.