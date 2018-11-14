DAVIS (CBS SF) – Classes at the University of California, Davis were canceled Wednesday, after the school faced backlash when it said classes would resume despite poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.
“Chancellor May and other campus leaders have heard the community’s concerns. The Chancellor regrets any stress or inconvenience our previous update caused. We are all learning together. The Davis and Sacramento campuses will be closed today and classes canceled,” the school said in a statement early Wednesday.
Previously, the school announced that classes would resume Wednesday after it consulted with public health experts. The school had canceled classes on Tuesday, as smoke from the Camp Fire near Chico continued to spread throughout the Sacramento Valley and even into the Bay Area.
Students and faculty took to social media to express anger over the school’s decision.
The school’s hospitals, primary care clinics, Veterinary hospital and student health clinics will remain open Wednesday.
According to AirNow.gov, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy in Davis on Wednesday, with an AQI of 174.