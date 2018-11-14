CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Butte County Wildfire
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Pollution, California Wildfires, Camp Fire, Smoke, UC Davis, Wildfires

DAVIS (CBS SF) – Classes at the University of California, Davis were canceled Wednesday, after the school faced backlash when it said classes would resume despite poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

“Chancellor May and other campus leaders have heard the community’s concerns. The Chancellor regrets any stress or inconvenience our previous update caused. We are all learning together. The Davis and Sacramento campuses will be closed today and classes canceled,” the school said in a statement early Wednesday.

Previously, the school announced that classes would resume Wednesday after it consulted with public health experts. The school had canceled classes on Tuesday, as smoke from the Camp Fire near Chico continued to spread throughout the Sacramento Valley and even into the Bay Area.

Students and faculty took to social media to express anger over the school’s decision.

The school’s hospitals, primary care clinics, Veterinary hospital and student health clinics will remain open Wednesday.

CAMP FIRE FULL COVERAGE:

According to AirNow.gov, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy in Davis on Wednesday, with an AQI of 174.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s