DAVIS (CBS SF) – Classes at the University of California, Davis were canceled Wednesday, after the school faced backlash when it said classes would resume despite poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

“Chancellor May and other campus leaders have heard the community’s concerns. The Chancellor regrets any stress or inconvenience our previous update caused. We are all learning together. The Davis and Sacramento campuses will be closed today and classes canceled,” the school said in a statement early Wednesday.

CLOSURE UPDATE: @Chancellor_May and other campus leaders have heard the community’s concerns and regrets any stress our previous update caused. We are all learning together. The Davis and Sacramento campuses will be closed today and classes canceled. https://t.co/Qs8Fz1n43F — UC Davis (@ucdavis) November 14, 2018

Previously, the school announced that classes would resume Wednesday after it consulted with public health experts. The school had canceled classes on Tuesday, as smoke from the Camp Fire near Chico continued to spread throughout the Sacramento Valley and even into the Bay Area.

Students and faculty took to social media to express anger over the school’s decision.

Do you realize you’re putting your students and faculty at serious health risk? I don’t understand the thought process of LITERALLY making people walk through extreme smoke throught the day. This is absurd — gavin (@gavvin_) November 14, 2018

So @ucdavis says "classes resume tomorrow" but don't say it is safe to do so.That it is not safe suggested by providing N95 masks (although not enough) & making many other health warnings. Sorry @ucdavis – I am not impressed. Staying home & indoors almost certainly safer. pic.twitter.com/PqmCB9hR5f — Jonathan Eisen (@phylogenomics) November 14, 2018

The school’s hospitals, primary care clinics, Veterinary hospital and student health clinics will remain open Wednesday.

According to AirNow.gov, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy in Davis on Wednesday, with an AQI of 174.