PARADISE (CBS SF) — Six people have been arrested over the last 48 hours on drugs, weapons, looting and possession of stolen property charges in the Camp Fire devastated town of Paradise, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Department.

The town was ordered to be evacuated last Thursday when the Camp Fire roared through, claiming several lives and leaving the Sierra foothill community nearly completely destroyed.

Since that time, Butte County Sheriff deputies have been patrolling the streets on alert for potential looters.

Authorities said 41-year-old Jason Burns and 48-year-old Michael Salisbury were arrested on multiple charges on Monday including possession of a machine gun at a residence on Quail Run Drive.

Deputies were alerted to the pair’s suspicious activity by a PG&E utility worker who claimed he saw them looting at about 1 p.m. They responded to Quail Run Drive and saw the pair run into a home that was undamaged by the fire. When they followed, the suspects were found hiding inside a bedroom.

Also recovered from the bedroom were weapons and drugs. In the garage, the deputies discovered an AR-15 and tools that were suspected of being stolen. An ATV vehicle that was also believed to have been stolen was next to the home.

The residence belongs to a relative of Burns, but when contacted, the relative told deputies they were not aware he was in the home. Bail for the pair was set at $89,000.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Teddy King and 38-year-old John Brown were arrested on Skyway below Honey Run Road. Deputies found the pair in possession of a laptop that they did not own. They also were possession of a ski mask, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Hours later, 22-year-old Shayne Tinnel Jr. and 42-year-old Tracy Sizer were stopped in a stolen motorhome in Chico. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the fire-devastated Magalia. The pair has been charged with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and looting.