SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has installed an automated kiosk at Santa Clara’s Central Park library branch, hoping to steer drivers clear of the dreaded lines found at DMV offices statewide.

“Nobody likes to go to the DMV and stand for hours, especially when you’ve got kids. And here, you’re hitting two birds with one stone. You can hang out at the library — get your books and get your registration printed out,” said driver Kristin Ajlouny.

The kiosk allows drivers to renew their registration instantly, allowing users to print out their new tags immediately. That’s an especially handy feature for the procrastinators among us that comes without lines or appointment hassles.

“It’s instantaneous. That’s the great benefit. If you’ve waited until the last minute. You can come in and get your registration sticker and card instantly.” said city librarian Hilary Keith.

The DMV has installed similar devices at select Safeway stores across the Bay Area. It’s an effort to improve customer service for an agency with a reputation for long lines and frustrated drivers.

“The last time I renewed, every available appointment was after my expiration date. So, I went down there in person and waited like everyone else for four hours just to renew my license. It was a headache.” said driver Linda Rivas.

For most of us, going to the DMV is a uniquely punishing way to spend the day. But the new kiosks could mean youll never have to waste your time there again.”

One word of warning: if you have to get your car smog tested, you will need to do that first before using one of the automated DMV kiosks.