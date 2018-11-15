Comments
A smoky haze obstructs the view of the San Francisco skyline on August 24, 2018 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The poor air quality across the Bay Area due to the heavy smoke from the Camp Fire has led school district officials in San Francisco, Alameda and elsewhere to cancel all classes and activities for Friday.
Below is a list of all Bay Area schools that will be closed on Friday, Nov. 16:
- Alameda Unified
- Albany Unified School District
- All Berkeley public schools
- All Marin County public schools
- All Contra Costa County public schools
- Castro Valley Unified School District
- Hayward Unified School District
- Mount Diablo Unified School District
- Martinez Unified School District
- Newark Unified School District
- Oakland Unified School District
- Piedmont Unified School District
- Pleasanton Unified School District
- Ross Valley Unified School District
- San Francisco Unified School District
- San Leandro Unified School District
- San Ramon Valley Unified