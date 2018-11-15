CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Don Hardwick, Playwrights Center Of San Francisco, Showcase

Don Hardwick, president of the Playwrights Center Of San Francisco talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about the upcoming audience favorites showcase, Playoffs 2018, featuring Bay Area playwrights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s