PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A major systemwide delay occurred on BART Friday evening because some switches weren’t working properly near Bayfair station, BART officials said.

As of 7:30 p.m., the delay was affecting service in all directions.

Crews were en route, BART officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the problem was related to one Friday morning which closed Bayfair station.

