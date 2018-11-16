SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several Bay Area government agencies are handing out free N95 masks to local residents to help with the still dismal air quality in the region from the Camp Fire. Here are some of the locations where masks are being given out.
Alameda
Mastick Senior Center at 1155 Santa Clara Avenue
Both the Alameda Police Department and Fire Department will also be providing masks upon request as long as supplies last.
Hayward
City Hall rotunda at 777 B Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. The City will be prioritizing residents who are homeless and residents who are at higher risk due to extended exposure or age.
Kelly-Moore Paint Stores are also providing free masks with a limit of 5 masks per family.
Masks are available at the following Kelly-Moore Paint locations:
Albany : 969 San Pablo Ave., Albany, CA 94706
Antioch : 1014 Fitzuren Road, Antioch, CA 94509
Auburn : 431 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA 95603
Cupertino: 1505 S. De Anza Blvd , Cupertino, CA 95014
Campbell : 1501 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008
Chico: 1221 Mangrove Ave., Chico, CA 95926
Elk Grove : 10299 E. Stockton Blvd. #101, Elk Grove, CA 95624
Fairfield : 1240 Oliver Road, Fairfield, CA 94534
Fremont – Decoto : 3954 Decoto Road, Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont – Fremont Blvd. : 4640 Auto Mall Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538
Fresno : 4295 North Blackstone, Fresno, CA 93726
Gilroy : 8565 Monterey St., Gilroy, CA 95020
Hayward : 28722 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544
Lafayette : 3707 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549
Livermore : 3981 First Street, Livermore, CA 94551
Lodi : 350 East Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA 95240
Manteca : 210 S. Main Street, Manteca, CA 95336
Merced : 1637 “V” Street, Merced, CA 95340
Milpitas : 301 W. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035
Modesto : 1004 McHenry Ave. Suite A, Modesto, CA 95350
Morgan Hill : 820 E. Dunne Ave Suite #100, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Mountain View – El Camino : 180 El Camino Real East, Mountain View, CA 94040
Mountain View – Fairchild : 411 Fairchild Drive, Mountain View, CA 94043
Napa : 3199 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558
Novato : 881 Olive Ave., Novato, CA 94945
Pacific Grove : 150 Country Club Gate Center, Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Palo Alto : 411 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Paso Robles : 611 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Pleasant Hill : 1725 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Redwood City : 1391 Woodside Rd Suite 100, Redwood City, CA 94061
Rocklin : 4257 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677
Rohnert Park : 480 Rohnert Park Exp., Rohnert Park, CA 94928
S. San Francisco : 113 Hickey Blvd, S. San Francisco, CA 94080
Sacramento – 65th : 6800 Folsom Blvd. Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95819
Sacramento – Raley : 5101 Raley Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838
Salida : 5382 Pirrone Road, Salida, CA 95368
Salinas : 260 Griffin Street, Salinas, CA 93901
San Carlos : 1075 Commercial St., San Carlos, CA 94070
San Francisco – Bayshore : 701 Bayshore Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94124
San Francisco – Divisadero : 364 Divisadero St., San Francisco, CA 94117
San Jose – Alum Rock : 2910 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, CA 95127
San Jose – Auzerais : 710 Auzerais Ave., San Jose, CA 95126
San Jose – Bascom : 1145 S. Bascom Ave., San Jose, CA 95128
San Jose – Blossom : 469 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123
San Jose – Camden : 1912 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124
San Jose – Saratoga : 375 Saratoga Avenue Suite C, San Jose, CA 95129
San Jose – Silver Creek : 1650 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95121
San Luis Obispo : 187 Tank Farm Rd. Suite 120, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
San Rafael : 601 East Francisco Blvd., San Rafael, CA 94901
Santa Clara – El Camino : 2057 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Santa Clara – Laurelwood : 901 Laurelwood, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Santa Cruz : 1001 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Santa Rosa – Fourth : 1026 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Santa Rosa – Roberts : 217 Roberts Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Seaside : 1201 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
Sonoma : 18506 Highway 12, Sonoma, CA 95476
Sonora : 880 Sanguinetti Road Suite A, Sonora, CA 95370
Spanish Springs : 5318 Sparks Blvd. Suite 112, Sparks, NV 89436
Stockton – Hammer : 3206 E. Hammer Lane Suite A1, Stockton, CA 95212
Stockton – Mt. Diablo : 2225 Monte Diablo Ave., Stockton, CA 95203
Sunnyvale : 999 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Tracy : 2630 North Tracy Blvd., Tracy, CA 95376
Turlock : 2100 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95382
Ukiah : 217 E. Gobbi Street, Ukiah, CA 95482
Watsonville : 1405 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville, CA 95076