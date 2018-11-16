PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma arrested a parolee on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after a disruption at a residence Thursday evening.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to reports about 10 to 12 people outside a residence in the 100 block of East Court who were yelling for the residents to come outside.

Two of the people reportedly were armed with a baseball bat and handgun, and one of them kicked open the front door of the residence and assaulted a female inside, police said. One of the two suspects left in a white pickup truck, police said.

The crowd outside the residence dispersed throughout the neighborhood, but officers contacted about 12 people involved in the fracas outside the residence, police said.

Officers found the truck and contacted the driver, identified as Jacob Lanatti, 28, of Petaluma. Lanatti got out of the truck and punched a police officer in the face. He tried to flee, was tackled and continued fighting with an officer, police said.

Three officers subdued Lanatti and took him into custody. A loaded semi-automatic firearm was found between Lanatti’s legs and he was in possession of a knife, police said.

Officers determined Lanatti was a documented street gang member and was on parole for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was booked in the Sonoma County jail for weapons, assault, conspiracy and violation of parole charges.

The police officer who was punched in the face during the struggle with Lanatti suffered a facial injury and fractured hand. The officer was treated and released at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Police are investigating whether the incident was gang related and are trying to identify other suspects and those who fled the area.

