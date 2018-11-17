CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
DALLAS (AP) — Golden State’s Draymond Green will miss the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night with a recurrence of a right toe injury.

It will be the second time in three games that Green has been sidelined. The volatile forward was suspended for a game by the team following a testy exchange with Kevin Durant at the end of regulation in an overtime loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green was suspended for the Warriors’ win at home against Atlanta before returning in a loss at Houston. Green has already missed two games with a right toe sprain after getting injured against Memphis on Nov. 5.

Golden State also will be without star guard Stephen Curry for the fifth straight game. Curry has a strained left groin.

