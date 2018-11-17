CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
Filed Under:Grass fire, Healdsburg, Highway 101, Lytton Springs, Vegetation Fire

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A two-acre grass fire along southbound Highway 101 just south of Lytton Springs Road created traffic congestion but has not threatened any structures, Healdsburg firefighters said.

Forward progress of the fire, reported shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday on the north edge of the city, has been stopped, firefighters said.

No injuries had been reported, and no evacuations are happening, Healdsburg firefighters said. It is not expected that U.S. 101 will be closed because of this fire.

