SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office is working to identify a body that was found Saturday in San Francisco Bay near San Jose, authorities said.

San Jose police were notified around 2:52 p.m. of a possible dead body in the water near the Alviso Marina at 801 Mill St., Sgt. Enrique Garcia said in an e-mail Sunday. The coroner’s office is investigating the identity of the male victim, he said.

It is unknown whether the body is connected to the Washington state man who went missing during a San Francisco 49ers football game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Monday.

Ian Powers, 32, left his seat to use the bathroom and never returned, police learned from his girlfriend. Powers’ car was found in the stadium parking lot that night, and no foul play was detected.

“We’re aware of a body recovered by the San Jose Police Department,” Santa Clara police Capt. Wahid Kazem said in an e-mail Sunday. “We’re awaiting a confirmation of identity as well as cause and manner of death by the coroner’s office.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed