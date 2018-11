Scene of an active shooter situation at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 2018. (CBS News)

CHICAGO (CBS SF) — A gunman has opened fire on the campus of a Chicago hospital, according to police.

Reports are of an active shooter, along with multiple victims, at Mercy Hospital on 2525 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago.

A police officer has been shot and critically injured in the incident, according to a police spokesman.

READ MORE AT CBS CHICAGO