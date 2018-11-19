By Hoodline

Sushi never goes out of style. So if you’re interested in checking out new rice and roll arrivals to the city, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want prix-fixe fine dining or casual California rolls accompanied by sake, here are three fresh places to keep in mind the next time you’re in the mood for some sushi.

The Shota

115 Sansome St., Financial District

The Shota is a reservation-only omakase restaurant from chef Ingi “Shota” Son, a veteran of Hashiri, Omakase SF and Morimoto. Located at 115 Sansome St. in the Financial District, it specializes in Edomae, or old Tokyo, style sushi and kaiseki (Japanese small plates), as we previously reported.

In the Edomae style, fish are often cured, marinated, or aged before being served as nigiri. The prix-fixe omakase menu currently features 14 dishes, starting with a serving of caviar-topped uni over foie gras and proceeding through individually presented nigiri of young sea bream, winter Japanese yellowtail, tuna belly and more.

In addition to an optional sake pairing, the restaurant offers a tea pairing to go with the courses. At present, the food menu alone runs $125 per person before tax and tip. (You can see the list of current dishes here and make reservations here.)

Yelp users are excited about The Shota, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.

“Every piece of neta was incredibly fresh and simply seasoned to bring out its natural flavor (no soy sauce provided). Each fish had the right silky smooth, rich, meaty, and/or plump texture it’s prized for,” wrote Yelper Cherylynn N. of the nigiri. “Shota is kind and approachable — he takes the time to explain the seasonal ingredients used and presents each nigiri to you.”

And Marilyn H. praised the kanburi (winter yellowtail): “I loved this dish — it came under a glass lid and was smoked. It came with young spring onion, grain mustard, yuzu sauce, chrysanthemum, wasabi, and nori paste. … If I could have ordered this as an extra a la carte, I would have.”

The Shota is open from 5 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)

Sake Bomb

2878 24th St., Mission

Sake Bomb is a traditional sushi bar with California-style specialty rolls, sashimi and nigiri as well as some cooked Japanese favorites. It’s located at 2878 24th St. (between Florida and Bryant streets) in the Mission.

On the menu, look for signature rolls like the 24th Street roll, with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and toppings of salmon, tuna and hamachi. There are also fully cooked options, such as salmon collar with ponzu sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Libations include over a dozen kinds of sake, from sparkling Mio sake to unfiltered Sayuri cloudy sake. (You can view the drinks menu here.)

Sake Bomb’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews indicates continued positive attention from patrons since our initial reporting.

“Finally, we have a reasonably priced sushi place in the Mission,” said Yelper M. R., advising: “Try the 24th Street roll and the chicken karaage.”

“I would get any of the items I ordered again, and I rarely say that for sushi spots. The service was great,” Yelper Allison G. added.

Sake Bomb is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Eat Sushi Restaurant

1516 Folsom St., SoMa

Eat Sushi is a sushi bar offering ramen and poke as well as nigiri, rolls and small plates. It’s located at 1516 Folsom St. (at 11th St.) in SoMa.

On the menu, diners will find signature rolls such as the Sunflower, with eel, crab and salmon, and chef’s specials like the truffle flounder and hamachi carpaccio.

The restaurant’s poke comes as one of four kinds of preset bowl — salmon, tuna, hamachi or unagi. Its pork-based ramen can be topped with Kobe beef, chashu or duck breast. You can view the full menu here, and order online for takeout or delivery.

Eat Sushi Restaurant’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from diners thus far.

“We were all beyond impressed with the quality of the food and the friendly service,” wrote Yelper Regina L. “We ordered a lot of different items, and everything was great. The highlights were the baked mussels, sashimi combo, and the 49er roll.”

“The fish was fresh. My favorite [roll] was the spider, with the fried soft shell crab,” Amy C. added. “The duck breast ramen was very good too. The pork bone broth was tasty and not too greasy, and the soft-boiled egg was creamy and the yolk was smooth and runny.”

Eat Sushi Restaurant is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.