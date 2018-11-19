CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
Big_Country_Kitchen_Photo_1_Enhanced

By Hooldine

A local catering company has opened a classic American diner with some Southern flair in Concord. Located at 3399 Clayton Road, the fresh addition is called Big Country Kitchen.

The chicken-themed space is serving up dishes like chicken strips, fried catfish nuggets or cod with fries, and burgers. The house special Flaming Rooster is a spicy fried chicken sandwich with additional hot sauce, akin to a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

William C. made note of the kids’ play area, back patio and TVs for watching sports. Of the food, he said, “We ordered a burger, a grilled chicken salad, the popcorn shrimp, chicken wings and mixed veggies, grilled salmon sandwich, and a kids’ chicken tenders. All of our food was amazing.”

And Mike T. agreed, “Loved it. The food was excellent and the owner was extremely nice. The Flaming Rooster fried chicken sandwich was incredible.”

Big Country Kitchen is now open at 3399 Clayton Road., so swing on by to take a peek.

