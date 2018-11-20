SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A body found in San Francisco Bay over the weekend has been positively identified as a 49ers fan from Spokane who vanished from Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco-New York Giants Monday Night game.

The Santa Clara County coroner confirmed that the body was that of 32-year-old Ian Bradley Powers.

“I know everyone has been waiting for any updates on Ian, and many of you have drawn conclusions, some are even right,” his uncle Sean posted on Facebook. “I wanted to wait a couple of days to tell you that Ian is dead… There isn’t enough time in life to grieve enough for Ian. We are still awaiting the coroner’s report for the cause of death.”

Sean said it appears the body had been in the water since Monday night.

“Please respect everyone’s grieving process, and only offer condolences, not stories, or theories on how he died,” he posted. “The speculation just makes things worse.”

Powers left his seat to use the bathroom at the Monday night game and never returned. His car was found in the stadium parking lot that night, and no foul play was detected.

His family traveled to the Bay Area and searched for any sign of him for several days. It was still a mystery as to what happened to Powers after he was captured on stadium security cameras leaving the facility.

San Jose police were notified around 2:52 p.m. Sunday of a dead body in the water near the Alviso Marina. A group of duck hunters reported seeing a body lying face down in the low-tide water approximately one mile north of the Alviso Marina boat ramp.

Rescue divers from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and assisted the coroner’s office in recovering the body. The coroner has yet to determine a cause of death.