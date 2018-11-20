Romaine lettuce is displayed at a grocery store on May 2, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people not to eat romaine lettuce following the latest outbreak of E. coli infections linked to the lettuce across 11 states.

In addition, the CDC is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell any romaine lettuce until more is learned about the outbreak.

Outbreak Alert: Do not eat any romaine lettuce, including whole heads and hearts, chopped, organic and salad mixes with romaine until we learn more. If you don’t know if it’s romaine or can’t confirm the source, don’t eat it. https://t.co/NrFOIxG8hx pic.twitter.com/FuzkHv4bd3 — CDC (@CDCgov) November 20, 2018

At least 32 cases of E. coli contamination have been reported in the outbreak with illnesses reported between October 8 and October 31. California has the most with 10 cases; Michigan is second with seven cases. Illnesses have also been reported in Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Among those cases, 13 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported but at least one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.

Canada’s Public Health Agency has also identified an additional 18 people infected with the same type of E. coli in Ontario and Quebec.

Consumers were also advised to throw away any type of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

The CDC said consumers should wash and sanitize any refrigerator drawers or shelves where romaine was stored.

The current outbreak is not related to a recent deadly outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce, the CDC said.