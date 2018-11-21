(CBS SF) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback and Chico, California native Aaron Rodgers is supporting his hometown after the devastating Camp Fire with a huge donation and inviting others to pitch in.

Rodgers is donating one million dollars to help the community of Paradise after it was virtually destroyed in the fire, with thousands of evacuees seeking shelter in nearby Chico and facing an uncertain future.

In a video posted to Twitter, the former Cal Golden Bears star urged Americans to support the victims of the Camp Fire and other deadly California wildfires.

“I personally reached to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help,” Rodgers said in the video. “Let’s help these people begin to heal and rebuild.”

Rodgers starred at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico and then played football at Butte Community College in Oroville before transferring to UC Berkeley.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

One of his sponsors, State Farm Insurance, said it would donate one dollar for every retweet of Rodgers’ video, up to one million.

For more information, visit http://www.nvcf.org/aaronrodgersfund.