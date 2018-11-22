FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man shot himself to death in the parking lot of a crowded Fremont country-western nightclub shortly before midnight Wednesday, police said Thursday.



A man in his thirties, whose name isn’t being released yet, shot himself in the south parking lot of the Saddle Rack nightclub at 42011 Boscell Road around 11:43 p.m., according to police.



The shooting was an isolated incident, but hundreds of people fled the popular nightclub in terror when they learned of the shooting, police said



The first Fremont police officer to arrive started CPR and field trauma care on the man, taking over from security, who had been tending to the man, police said. A handgun registered to the man was found near his body, according to police. The club shut down after the shooting.



The Alameda County Coroner is investigating the shooting and will release the man’s name after his relatives have been notified, police said.



“This is a tragic incident and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the male,” Fremont police officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information as asked to call police at (510) 790-6800 x 3.