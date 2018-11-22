CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
by Don Ford
BERKELEY (KPIX) — Some Oakland teens banded together on Thursday to provide a unique Thanksgiving meal for the homeless.

Students from the Oakland School for the Arts assembled a formal dining area next to a local homeless encampment.

The organizers went all out and brought in fresh linen, china, glassware and — of course — a delicious meal.

The guests took some time to trust the organizers enough to come out but, soon enough, the tables filled up.

One man named Chris, who lives in a tent nearby was enthusiastic.

“I was going to go to Denny’s but this beats Denny’s by a long shot,” he said.

The performing arts students also sang for the guests as they ate their meal.

