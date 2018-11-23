CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in West Oakland Friday afternoon, according to Oakland police.

Police said officers were notified of the shooting around 1:30 p.m. through ShotSpotter, a technology used to identify gunshots.

When officers arrived at 32nd Street and San Pablo Avenue they found the two men shot. One was dead and the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police didn’t say if any arrests had been made or release any other details.

