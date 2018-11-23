NEWARK (CBS SF) — Fire and police investigators are looking into the cause of a single-alarm fire Wednesday in Newark that sent one person to the hospital and may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department responded Wednesday at 11:31 a.m. to the 36000 block of Bayonne Drive on a report of smoke investigation call.

Responding firefighters found smoke coming out of a single-story home.

Once making entry into the home, firefighters located a fire in the hallway.

Firefighters also located and removed an unconscious man from the residence.

The victim was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Firefighters and paramedics initiated CPR, and the man was transported to the hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately available.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the residence. There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

Investigators determined the fire may have been intentionally set, and both the fire department and the Newark Police Department are investigating the incident.

