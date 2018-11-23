OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors’ star point guard Stephen Curry was involved in a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 24 in Oakland on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said that he appears to be uninjured.

Stephen Curry was in a car accident this AM, but is getting treatment for his (unrelated) groin injury at the facility and is fine. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 23, 2018

Steph is okay and he arrived at shootaround. https://t.co/WkAVKk6x9o — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 23, 2018

The crash occurred on Westbound Highway 24 shortly after 9 a.m. as a car exiting the Caldecott tunnel spun out.

Officials said that Curry’s vehicle, a Porsche, then made contact with the car that had spun out in front of him.

Afterward, Curry’s car was also struck from behind by another vehicle. Photos and video showed that the front end of Curry’s vehicle was badly damaged, with the front bumper hanging off.

Car spins out and hits him.. then a car rear ends him after he pulls over to the side? That’s crazy. pic.twitter.com/5mUfB7rKNw — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 23, 2018

CHP officials said that the rainy weather was likely a major contributor to the accident.

There were no reports of injuries for the three drivers involved.

Curry, who is recovering from a basketball-related groin injury, was previously scheduled to sit out as the Warriors take on the Portland Trailblazers Friday night.

He was injured in an early November blow-out loss to Milwaukee and was not scheduled to return to the line-up at least for another three games. In his absence, combined with the loss of Draymond Green to an injured toe, the Warriors have stumbled badly going 1-4.

Curry has been beginning to do light workouts with the team before Friday’s crash.

Steph’s progress looks pretty encouraging pic.twitter.com/5knr6CHGiB — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 20, 2018

Before the injury, the 30-year-old star was averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists a contest through 12 games while shooting 49.2 percent from beyond the 3–point-line.