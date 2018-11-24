SAUSALITO (CBS/AP) — A driver died and a California Highway Patrol officer was injured after a car spun out of control and struck a patrol vehicle in Sausalito Saturday morning.

CHP Officer Andrew Barclay says the officer was assisting a separate vehicle that spun out on Highway 101 at Spencer Avenue in Sausalito when a Toyota Corolla crashed into his SUV cruiser.

The officer jumped into the SUV to avoid getting hit.

Barclay said driver suffered major injuries in the crash and died after being taken to the hospital.

The officer was treated for moderate injuries.

Although rain has stopped in the region, Barclay said the road was still wet at the time of the crash.

The right southbound lane remained closed most of the morning while the incident was investigated.

