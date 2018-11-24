CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
Filed Under:Auto Racing, Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (CBS SF) — A 65-year-old Manteca man was killed Saturday in a crash during a one-day Northern California Karters event at Sonoma Raceway, track officials said.

The man was competing on the raceway’s primary 12-turn road course when his kart spun and flipped in Turn 8.

Lifesaving efforts were provided by on-site ambulance and crews at the track. The driver was transported by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, where he died as a result of his injuries.

“The racer’s family has been notified and we send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and fellow racers,” track officials said in a release.

No additional details were immediately available. The driver’s name was not released.

