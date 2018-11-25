SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area civil rights attorney is calling for a boycott of the San Francisco Giants after their principal owner Charles Johnson made donations to the campaign of a controversial U.S. Senate candidate in Mississippi.

President Trump announced that he will be traveling to Mississippi on Monday to endorse Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith. In a tweet, Trump called her “an outstanding person.”

Hyde-Smith has been at the center of controversy for making a recent joke about public hanging.

It was reported that she also wore a Confederate hat while visiting a museum for Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

Johnson, who lives in Florida, had previously apologized a few months ago after supporting a Republican Super PAC which was proven to be making racist radio ads. At the time, Johnson said he didn’t realize that’s what the group was doing.

John Burris, a civil rights attorney, says he is a huge fan, but that it’s time for Giants fans to withdraw their support for the Johnson and team amid the controversy.

“I would encourage everyone who has social conscience about the condition that exists in this country to boycott the Giants as long as this person is a principal owner,” said Burris.

Burris also said he would not be willing to accept an apology from Johnson the second time around.

KPIX 5 spoke to fans near AT&T park about the matter, but they weren’t quite ready to completely boycott their home team.

“Boycotting seems a bit extreme… but is it extreme compared to a public hanging? I think not,” said a fan.

Major League Baseball also recently made a $5,000 donation to Hyde-Smith but has since rescinded their donation due to the corresponding backlash, according to ESPN.

But please MLB, do continue to tell us how much people of color matter and the importance of Jackie Robinson’s legacy … https://t.co/fUzfCmi8OJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 25, 2018

KPIX 5 reached out to the Giants for comment, but they didn’t respond. More details may arise Monday as Burris makes a public announcement of his planned boycott.