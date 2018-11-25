CONCORD (CBS SF) — A wanted suspect who was attempting to flee Concord police was captured as he hid on an apartment complex rooftop, authorities said.

Police Lt. Kristen Thomas said Concord police tried to serve arrest warrants to two people at an apartment complex on Hillsborough Court, just off Highway 242 in North Concord, at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sarah Barela Gleason, 32, was taken into custody immediately and without incident, police said, but 42-year-old Kevin Villatoro fled via the apartment balcony onto the roof of the complex.

A CHP helicopter was called in to help in the pursuit as was a ladder truck supplied by ConFire. Villatoro was captured a short time later.

Both Gleason and Villatoro were taken to the Martinez Detention Facility on charges related to the outstanding warrants – drug-related for Villatoro, and a burglary warrant for Gleason.