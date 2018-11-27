SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There’s a heavy rain storm expected on Wednesday, but rain on Tuesday did enough damage in the Bay Area.

A 30-foot tree collapsed into the middle of 23rd street near Sanchez Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley. The tree fell around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and landed on parked cars.

The incident left the road blocked off until crews could clean it up.

Meanwhile, in Marin County, a small rock slide partially blocked the Panoramic Highway near the Pan Toll Ranger Station, according to CHP Marin. CHP says one of their officers was able to clear the debris on his own, but they warned drivers to remain cautious.

A storm expected to bring heavy rain this week will close a 12-mile stretch of state Highway 1 near Big Sur, Caltrans officials said Tuesday.

The agency said the highway will be closed between Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide by mid-morning on Wednesday.

A winter storm in February 2017 resulted in one of the largest mudslides in state history in the same area. The storm also heavily damaged the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which reopened in October 2017.

Gates on either side of the closure will be locked until the area is determined to be safe. Caltrans will provide updates once the roadway reopens.