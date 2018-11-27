MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – Police in Mill Valley said Mill Valley Middle School was evacuated as a precaution after a bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning.

The school reported emailed parents about the threat shortly before 10 a.m. Mill Valley police issued an alert about the bomb threat at about 10:15 a.m.

Children were safely evacuated at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto, where parents were told to pick them up.

“I originally thought it was a joke, because that’s what you hope it is. But then I got scared for my son because, you know, he’s inside and probably scared. Which he was,” said one Mill Valley Middle School parent.

Additionally, all residents within a half-mile of the school were advised to shelter in place until further notice.

The Mill Valley police and fire departments evacuated the school at 425 Sycamore Ave. while it is inspected.

So far, there has been no indication of any real threat, but area residents were advised to stay sheltered in place until the all-clear has been given.