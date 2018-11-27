CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
Hazmat situation at Google building in Mountain View (CBS)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Authorities in Mountain View including a hazardous materials team investigated an envelope with an unknown substance found at a Google building Tuesday afternoon, but determined the substance to be harmless.

The envelope was discovered at a building owned by Google located on the 2600 block of Casey Avenue in Mountain View, according to Mountain View Fire officials.

Mountain View Fire confirmed that units were on the scene investigating at 3:30 p.m., but said that no evacuations had been ordered so far.

Mountain View Police tweeted about the incident at about 3:50 p.m.

At about the same time, Chopper Five shot footage showing a hazmat team leaving the building carrying something.

Employees were evacuated from the building “out of an abundance of caution,” police reported on Twitter at 3:58 p.m., but it appeared they were allowed back in a short time later.

At about 4:18 p.m., Mountain View Police tweeted that the hazmat team with the Mountain View Fire Department had determined that the substance was not dangerous and that the building was clear and safe.

MVPD tweet on suspicious envelope (Mountain View Police Department)

 

